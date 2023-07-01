Ahmad Gardner: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Ahmad Gardner and the New York Jets opening the year with a contest against the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.
Ahmad Gardner Injury Status
Gardner is currently not listed as injured.
Ahmad Gardner 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|75 Tackles (3 for loss), 0 Sacks, 2 INT, 20 Pass Def.
Ahmad Gardner 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Ravens
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 2
|@Browns
|0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 3
|Bengals
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2
|Week 4
|@Steelers
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 5
|Dolphins
|0
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Week 6
|@Packers
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|0
|0
|10
|0
|3
|Week 8
|Patriots
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|0
|0
|7
|1
|1
|Week 11
|@Patriots
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 12
|Bears
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Vikings
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 14
|@Bills
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 15
|Lions
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Jaguars
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Seahawks
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Week 18
|@Dolphins
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
