The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Ahmad Gardner and the New York Jets opening the year with a contest against the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Ahmad Gardner Injury Status

Gardner is currently not listed as injured.

Check Out Ahmad Gardner NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Ahmad Gardner 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 75 Tackles (3 for loss), 0 Sacks, 2 INT, 20 Pass Def.

Ahmad Gardner 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Ravens 0 0 2 0 1 Week 2 @Browns 0 0 6 0 1 Week 3 Bengals 0 1 4 0 2 Week 4 @Steelers 0 0 3 0 1 Week 5 Dolphins 0 0 5 1 1 Week 6 @Packers 0 0 3 0 3 Week 7 @Broncos 0 0 10 0 3 Week 8 Patriots 0 2 4 0 0 Week 9 Bills 0 0 7 1 1 Week 11 @Patriots 0 0 1 0 1 Week 12 Bears 0 0 3 0 0 Week 13 @Vikings 0 0 2 0 1 Week 14 @Bills 0 0 4 0 1 Week 15 Lions 0 0 4 0 0 Week 16 Jaguars 0 0 7 0 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 0 0 4 0 4 Week 18 @Dolphins 0 0 6 0 0

