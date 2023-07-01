With +20000 odds to claim the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Allen Lazard is a long shot for the award (75th-best odds in NFL).

Allen Lazard 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Allen Lazard Insights

Lazard also chipped in with 60 receptions for 788 yards and six TDs last season on 100 targets. He posted 52.5 yards per tilt.

The Jets, who were 29th in the league in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 60.8% of the time while running the football 39.2% of the time.

New York had the 15th-ranked offense last year in terms of passing yards (219 passing yards per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with just 189.4 passing yards allowed per game.

All Jets Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Aaron Rodgers +1600 (6th in NFL) +5000 (28th in NFL) Ahmad Gardner +1100 (4th in NFL) Garrett Wilson +2500 (8th in NFL) Quinnen Williams +2500 (10th in NFL) Breece Hall +6000 (32nd in NFL) Zach Wilson +25000 (47th in NFL) Jordan Whitehead +20000 (51st in NFL) Allen Lazard +20000 (75th in NFL)

