Allen Lazard: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Allen Lazard is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the New York Jets kick off their season in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET.
Allen Lazard Injury Status
Lazard is currently listed as active.
Allen Lazard 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|100 TAR, 60 REC, 788 YDS, 6 TD
Allen Lazard Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|114.80
|117
|29
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|98.67
|158
|47
|2023 ADP
|-
|131
|53
Allen Lazard 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Bears
|3
|2
|13
|1
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|6
|4
|45
|1
|Week 4
|Patriots
|8
|6
|116
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|8
|4
|35
|1
|Week 6
|Jets
|9
|4
|76
|1
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|7
|6
|55
|0
|Week 9
|@Lions
|10
|4
|87
|1
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|4
|3
|45
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|11
|5
|57
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|3
|2
|24
|0
|Week 13
|@Bears
|6
|5
|67
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|11
|5
|61
|0
|Week 17
|Vikings
|6
|5
|59
|0
|Week 18
|Lions
|6
|4
|41
|1
