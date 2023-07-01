The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Azeez Ojulari and the New York Giants opening the year with a contest versus the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.

Azeez Ojulari Injury Status

Ojulari is currently not listed as injured.

Is Ojulari your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Azeez Ojulari NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Azeez Ojulari 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 14 Tackles (3 for loss), 5.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Ojulari and the New York Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Azeez Ojulari 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 Cowboys 0 0 1 0 0 Week 4 Bears 1 0 2 0 0 Week 13 Commanders 1 0 1 0 1 Week 14 Eagles 2 2 4 0 0 Week 15 @Commanders 0.5 0 4 0 0 Week 16 @Vikings 1 1 2 0 0 Wild Card @Vikings 0 1 1 0 0 Divisional @Eagles 0 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.