The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Bailey Zappe and the New England Patriots opening the year with a bout versus the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Bailey Zappe Injury Status

Zappe is currently not on the injury report.

Is Zappe your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Bailey Zappe NFL MVP Odds

Bailey Zappe 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 65-for-92 (70.7%), 781 YDS (8.5 YPA), 5 TD, 3 INT 10 CAR, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Zappe and the New England Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bailey Zappe Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 38.64 285 42 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 0.00 547 79 2023 ADP - 427 46

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bailey Zappe 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Packers 10 15 99 1 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Lions 17 21 188 1 1 5 5 0 Week 6 @Browns 24 34 309 2 0 3 -4 0 Week 7 Bears 14 22 185 1 2 2 -1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.