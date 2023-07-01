Bailey Zappe: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Bailey Zappe and the New England Patriots opening the year with a bout versus the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Bailey Zappe Injury Status
Zappe is currently not on the injury report.
Is Zappe your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Bailey Zappe NFL MVP Odds
Bailey Zappe 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|65-for-92 (70.7%), 781 YDS (8.5 YPA), 5 TD, 3 INT
|10 CAR, 0 YDS, 0 TD
Rep Zappe and the New England Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bailey Zappe Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|38.64
|285
|42
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|0.00
|547
|79
|2023 ADP
|-
|427
|46
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bailey Zappe 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 4
|@Packers
|10
|15
|99
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Lions
|17
|21
|188
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|24
|34
|309
|2
|0
|3
|-4
|0
|Week 7
|Bears
|14
|22
|185
|1
|2
|2
|-1
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.