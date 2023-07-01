Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Billy McKinney (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the New York Yankees face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Cardinals Player Props
|Yankees vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and two walks while batting .276.
- In 14 of 18 games this year (77.8%), McKinney has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 18 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (22.2%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this year (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|.314
|AVG
|.217
|.333
|OBP
|.250
|.771
|SLG
|.261
|7
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|7/1
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- The Cardinals give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Flaherty (4-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Monday, June 19 against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.95), 67th in WHIP (1.600), and 30th in K/9 (9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.