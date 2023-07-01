Brandin Echols is currently suspended. The New York Jets will play the Buffalo Bills on Monday at 8:15 PM ET in Week 1.

Brandin Echols Injury Status

Echols is currently not on the injured list.

Brandin Echols 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 5 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Other Jets Players

Brandin Echols 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Browns 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 6 @Packers 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 7 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

