Breece Hall's 2023 campaign begins on September 11 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills. Gametime is set for 8:15 PM ET.

Breece Hall Injury Status

Hall is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out Breece Hall NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Breece Hall 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 80 CAR, 463 YDS (5.8 YPC), 4 TD 31 TAR, 19 REC, 218 YDS, 1 TD

Breece Hall Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 96.10 145 39 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 157.31 63 22 2023 ADP - 36 15

Breece Hall 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Ravens 6 23 0 6 38 0 Week 2 @Browns 7 50 0 1 10 1 Week 3 Bengals 8 39 0 6 53 0 Week 4 @Steelers 17 66 1 2 12 0 Week 5 Dolphins 18 97 1 2 100 0 Week 6 @Packers 20 116 1 2 5 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 72 1 0 0 0

