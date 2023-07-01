The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Bryce Huff and the New York Jets opening the year with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Bryce Huff Injury Status

Huff is currently listed as active.

Bryce Huff 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 6 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 3.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Bryce Huff 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 7 @Broncos 0.5 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Patriots 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 9 Bills 1.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 @Patriots 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Bears 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

