The 2023 campaign kicks off for C.J. Uzomah when the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills match up at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

C.J. Uzomah Injury Status

Uzomah is currently not on the injury report.

C.J. Uzomah 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 27 TAR, 21 REC, 232 YDS, 2 TD

C.J. Uzomah Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 35.20 292 42 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 33.29 317 41 2023 ADP - 718 112

Other Jets Players

C.J. Uzomah 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Bengals 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Dolphins 2 2 12 0 Week 6 @Packers 2 2 17 0 Week 7 @Broncos 2 1 5 0 Week 8 Patriots 1 1 27 0 Week 9 Bills 3 3 16 0 Week 12 Bears 3 3 17 0 Week 13 @Vikings 1 1 31 0 Week 14 @Bills 2 1 7 0 Week 15 Lions 2 2 41 2 Week 16 Jaguars 1 1 30 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 7 3 24 0

