Carlos Basham Jr. is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the New York Giants kick off their season in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET.

Carlos Basham Jr. Injury Status

Basham is currently not on the injured list.

Carlos Basham Jr. 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 19 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Carlos Basham Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Rams 1.0 0.0 2 1 1 Week 2 Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 4 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Vikings 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 11 Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Jets 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 15 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Wild Card Dolphins 1.0 1.0 5 0 0 Divisional Bengals 0.0 0.0 0 0 1

