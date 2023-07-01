The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Carter Coughlin and the New York Giants opening the year with a tilt against the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.

Carter Coughlin Injury Status

Coughlin is currently not on the injured list.

Carter Coughlin 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 1 Tackle (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Carter Coughlin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 17 Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

