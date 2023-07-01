Chris Myarick is set to hit the field on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET, when the New York Giants collide with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Chris Myarick Injury Status

Myarick is currently not listed as injured.

Chris Myarick 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 8 TAR, 7 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD

Chris Myarick Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 12.50 406 94 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 0.00 547 131 2023 ADP - 829 159

Other Giants Players

Chris Myarick 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Titans 1 1 1 1 Week 3 Cowboys 1 1 6 0 Week 5 @Packers 1 1 4 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 2 2 21 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 1 1 10 0 Week 10 Texans 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 1 1 23 0

