The 2023 season kicks off for Chuck Clark when the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills come together at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Chuck Clark Injury Status

Clark is currently listed as active.

Chuck Clark 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 101 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Chuck Clark 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Jets 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 2 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 3 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 4 Bills 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 6 @Giants 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 7 Browns 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 9 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 Panthers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 13 Broncos 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 14 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 16 Falcons 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 17 Steelers 0.0 0.0 10 0 2 Week 18 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Wild Card @Bengals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

