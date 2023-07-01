Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.152 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong has 15 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks while batting .223.
- Wong has recorded a hit in 30 of 58 games this season (51.7%), including eight multi-hit games (13.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong has had an RBI in 12 games this year (20.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.3%).
- In 24 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.245
|AVG
|.200
|.311
|OBP
|.258
|.468
|SLG
|.333
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|30/7
|K/BB
|37/6
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.226 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
