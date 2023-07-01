The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets opening the year with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Dalvin Cook Injury Status

Cook is currently not listed as injured.

Is Cook your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Dalvin Cook NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Dalvin Cook 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 264 CAR, 1,173 YDS (4.4 YPC), 8 TD 56 TAR, 39 REC, 295 YDS, 2 TD

Rep Cook and the New York Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dalvin Cook Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 198.80 32 9 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 129.09 93 34 2023 ADP - 64 25

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Dalvin Cook 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 20 90 0 3 18 0 Week 2 @Eagles 6 17 0 4 19 0 Week 3 Lions 17 96 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Saints 20 76 0 2 10 0 Week 5 Bears 18 94 2 2 27 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 13 77 1 1 6 0 Week 8 Cardinals 20 111 1 5 30 0 Week 9 @Commanders 17 47 0 2 9 1 Week 10 @Bills 14 119 1 3 27 0 Week 11 Cowboys 11 72 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 22 42 0 4 14 0 Week 13 Jets 20 86 1 2 -3 0 Week 14 @Lions 15 23 1 1 13 0 Week 15 Colts 17 95 0 4 95 1 Week 16 Giants 14 64 0 3 13 0 Week 17 @Packers 9 27 0 2 17 0 Week 18 @Bears 11 37 0 1 0 0 Wild Card Giants 15 60 0 6 10 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.