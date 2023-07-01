Dane Belton is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New York Giants kick off their season in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET.

Dane Belton Injury Status

Belton is currently listed as active.

Is Belton your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Dane Belton 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 30 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Rep Belton and the New York Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Giants Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Dane Belton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Panthers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Bears 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 5 @Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 7 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Texans 0.0 0.0 4 1 1 Week 11 Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 6 1 1 Wild Card @Vikings 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.