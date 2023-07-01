Daniel Bellinger is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the New York Giants kick off their season in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET.

Daniel Bellinger Injury Status

Bellinger is currently not listed as injured.

Daniel Bellinger 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats
35 TAR, 30 REC, 268 YDS, 2 TD 1 CAR, 2 YDS (2.0 YPC), 1 TD

Daniel Bellinger Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 45.00 259 35
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 20.07 392 62
2023 ADP - 315 38

Daniel Bellinger 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 2 Panthers 1 1 16 1
Week 3 Cowboys 5 4 40 0
Week 4 Bears 3 3 23 0
Week 5 @Packers 3 2 22 0
Week 6 Ravens 5 5 38 1
Week 7 @Jaguars 1 1 13 0
Week 13 Commanders 5 5 24 0
Week 14 Eagles 3 3 19 0
Week 15 @Commanders 4 1 4 0
Week 16 @Vikings 2 2 27 0
Week 17 Colts 3 3 42 0
Wild Card @Vikings 2 2 17 1
Divisional @Eagles 3 1 4 0

