Daniel Jones is +10000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 43rd-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award. He has two different prop bets available in all, so there are plenty of options. See his complete list of odds later in this piece.

Daniel Jones 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +8000 22nd Bet $100 to win $8,000 Off. POY +10000 43rd Bet $100 to win $10,000

Daniel Jones Insights

Jones passed for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his passes (317-for-472), with 15 TDs and five INTs last season.

He also carried the ball 120 times for 708 yards and seven touchdowns, picking up 44.3 yards per game.

The Giants threw the ball on 50.0% of their plays from scrimmage last season while staying on the ground 50.0% of the time. Their offense was 15th in the league in points scored.

On offense, New York ranked 26th in the NFL with 185.7 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 14th in passing yards allowed per contest (214).

All Giants Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Saquon Barkley +15000 (31st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Daniel Jones +8000 (22nd in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Kayvon Thibodeaux +5000 (18th in NFL) Darren Waller +12500 (50th in NFL) Leonard Williams +20000 (51st in NFL) Azeez Ojulari +25000 (71st in NFL) Isaiah Hodgins +25000 (112th in NFL)

