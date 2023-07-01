Daniel Jones: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Daniel Jones and the New York Giants opening the year with a matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.
Daniel Jones Injury Status
Jones is currently not on the injured list.
Is Jones your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Daniel Jones NFL MVP Odds
Daniel Jones 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|317-for-472 (67.2%), 3,205 YDS (6.8 YPA), 15 TD, 5 INT
|120 CAR, 708 YDS, 7 TD
Rep Jones and the New York Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Daniel Jones Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|289.00
|9
|9
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|281.81
|11
|11
|2023 ADP
|-
|109
|14
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Daniel Jones 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Titans
|17
|21
|188
|2
|1
|6
|25
|0
|Week 2
|Panthers
|22
|34
|176
|1
|0
|10
|21
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|20
|37
|196
|0
|1
|9
|79
|0
|Week 4
|Bears
|8
|13
|71
|0
|0
|6
|68
|2
|Week 5
|@Packers
|21
|27
|217
|0
|0
|10
|37
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|19
|27
|173
|2
|0
|6
|6
|0
|Week 7
|@Jaguars
|19
|30
|202
|1
|0
|11
|107
|1
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|17
|31
|176
|0
|0
|6
|20
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|13
|17
|197
|2
|0
|5
|24
|0
|Week 11
|Lions
|27
|44
|341
|1
|2
|7
|50
|1
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|21
|35
|228
|1
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 13
|Commanders
|25
|31
|200
|1
|0
|12
|71
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|18
|27
|169
|1
|0
|4
|26
|1
|Week 15
|@Commanders
|21
|32
|160
|0
|0
|10
|35
|0
|Week 16
|@Vikings
|30
|42
|334
|1
|1
|4
|34
|0
|Week 17
|Colts
|19
|24
|177
|2
|0
|11
|91
|2
|Wild Card
|@Vikings
|24
|35
|301
|2
|0
|17
|78
|0
|Divisional
|@Eagles
|15
|27
|135
|0
|1
|6
|24
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.