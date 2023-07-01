Darius Slayton: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Darius Slayton when the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys match up at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.
Darius Slayton Injury Status
Slayton is currently not listed as injured.
Darius Slayton 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|71 TAR, 46 REC, 724 YDS, 2 TD
Darius Slayton Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|82.40
|170
|53
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|76.43
|208
|77
|2023 ADP
|-
|269
|94
Darius Slayton 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Bears
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Packers
|7
|6
|79
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|3
|1
|18
|0
|Week 7
|@Jaguars
|6
|3
|58
|1
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|6
|5
|66
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|4
|3
|95
|1
|Week 11
|Lions
|10
|5
|86
|0
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|6
|3
|63
|0
|Week 13
|Commanders
|8
|6
|90
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|3
|2
|42
|0
|Week 15
|@Commanders
|7
|5
|23
|0
|Week 16
|@Vikings
|6
|4
|79
|0
|Week 17
|Colts
|3
|2
|14
|0
|Wild Card
|@Vikings
|8
|4
|88
|0
|Divisional
|@Eagles
|5
|1
|4
|0
