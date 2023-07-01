The 2023 campaign kicks off for Darius Slayton when the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys match up at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.

Darius Slayton Injury Status

Slayton is currently not listed as injured.

Darius Slayton 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 71 TAR, 46 REC, 724 YDS, 2 TD

Darius Slayton Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 82.40 170 53 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 76.43 208 77 2023 ADP - 269 94

Other Giants Players

Darius Slayton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Bears 2 1 11 0 Week 5 @Packers 7 6 79 0 Week 6 Ravens 3 1 18 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 6 3 58 1 Week 8 @Seahawks 6 5 66 0 Week 10 Texans 4 3 95 1 Week 11 Lions 10 5 86 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 6 3 63 0 Week 13 Commanders 8 6 90 0 Week 14 Eagles 3 2 42 0 Week 15 @Commanders 7 5 23 0 Week 16 @Vikings 6 4 79 0 Week 17 Colts 3 2 14 0 Wild Card @Vikings 8 4 88 0 Divisional @Eagles 5 1 4 0

