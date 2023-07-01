Darnay Holmes: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The 2023 season kicks off for Darnay Holmes when the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys play at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.
Darnay Holmes Injury Status
Holmes is currently listed as active.
Darnay Holmes 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|38 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 8 Pass Def.
Darnay Holmes 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 7
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|2
|Week 14
|Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|Week 15
|@Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 16
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 17
|Colts
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Vikings
|0.0
|2.0
|6
|0
|0
|Divisional
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
