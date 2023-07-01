The 2023 campaign kicks off for Darren Waller when the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys square off at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.

Darren Waller Injury Status

Waller is currently not on the injury report.

Darren Waller 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 43 TAR, 28 REC, 388 YDS, 3 TD

Darren Waller Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 56.80 221 24 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 111.13 127 4 2023 ADP - 58 5

Darren Waller 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 6 4 79 0 Week 2 Cardinals 8 6 50 1 Week 3 @Titans 5 3 22 0 Week 4 Broncos 5 3 24 0 Week 15 Patriots 3 3 48 1 Week 16 @Steelers 5 4 58 0 Week 17 49ers 5 3 72 1 Week 18 Chiefs 6 2 35 0

