Darren Waller: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Darren Waller when the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys square off at 8:20 PM ET on September 10.
Darren Waller Injury Status
Waller is currently not on the injury report.
Is Waller your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Darren Waller NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Darren Waller 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|43 TAR, 28 REC, 388 YDS, 3 TD
Rep Waller and the New York Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Darren Waller Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|56.80
|221
|24
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|111.13
|127
|4
|2023 ADP
|-
|58
|5
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Darren Waller 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|6
|4
|79
|0
|Week 2
|Cardinals
|8
|6
|50
|1
|Week 3
|@Titans
|5
|3
|22
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|5
|3
|24
|0
|Week 15
|Patriots
|3
|3
|48
|1
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|5
|4
|58
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|5
|3
|72
|1
|Week 18
|Chiefs
|6
|2
|35
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.