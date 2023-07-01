The 2023 campaign kicks off for Deatrich Wise when the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles play at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Deatrich Wise Injury Status

Wise is currently not listed as injured.

Deatrich Wise 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 59 Tackles (7 for loss), 7.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Deatrich Wise 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Dolphins 1 0 3 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 0 0 4 0 0 Week 3 Ravens 3 4 6 0 0 Week 4 @Packers 0 0 5 0 0 Week 5 Lions 0 0 4 0 0 Week 6 @Browns 1 0 3 0 1 Week 7 Bears 0 0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Jets 0 0 1 0 1 Week 9 Colts 0.5 0 3 0 0 Week 11 Jets 1 2 5 0 1 Week 12 @Vikings 0 0 5 0 0 Week 13 Bills 0 0 4 0 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 0 0 2 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 0 0 2 0 0 Week 16 Bengals 0 0 3 0 0 Week 17 Dolphins 0 0 3 0 0 Week 18 @Bills 1 1 3 0 0

