Deatrich Wise: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Deatrich Wise Injury Status
Wise is currently not listed as injured.
Deatrich Wise 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|59 Tackles (7 for loss), 7.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.
Deatrich Wise 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Dolphins
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Ravens
|3
|4
|6
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Lions
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 7
|Bears
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Jets
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 9
|Colts
|0.5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|1
|2
|5
|0
|1
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Bills
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Cardinals
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Raiders
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Bengals
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Dolphins
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Bills
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
