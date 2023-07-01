DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .227 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this season (44 of 67), with more than one hit 11 times (16.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.9% of his games this season, LeMahieu has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (9.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 34.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.0%.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.268
|AVG
|.183
|.326
|OBP
|.250
|.457
|SLG
|.292
|13
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|8
|34/9
|K/BB
|34/11
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday, June 19 against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.95 ERA ranks 61st, 1.600 WHIP ranks 67th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
