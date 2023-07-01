The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Explore More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is batting .227 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.
  • LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this season (44 of 67), with more than one hit 11 times (16.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29.9% of his games this season, LeMahieu has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (9.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in 34.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.0%.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 32
.268 AVG .183
.326 OBP .250
.457 SLG .292
13 XBH 8
5 HR 2
18 RBI 8
34/9 K/BB 34/11
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
  • Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Monday, June 19 against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.95 ERA ranks 61st, 1.600 WHIP ranks 67th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th among qualifying pitchers this season.
