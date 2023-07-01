Garrett Wilson is +2500 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are eighth-best in the NFL.

Want to bet on Garrett Wilson? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Garrett Wilson 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +2500 8th Bet $100 to win $2,500

Garrett Wilson Insights

On 147 targets last year, Wilson reeled in 83 passes for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game), the top mark on the Jets. He also found the end zone four times.

The Jets, who were 29th in the NFL in points scored last year, attempted a pass 60.8% of the time while running the football 39.2% of the time.

New York ranked 15th in passing yards last year (219 per game), but it played really well on defense, ranking third-best in the NFL with 189.4 passing yards allowed per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Jets Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Aaron Rodgers +1600 (6th in NFL) +5000 (28th in NFL) Ahmad Gardner +1100 (4th in NFL) Garrett Wilson +2500 (8th in NFL) Quinnen Williams +2500 (10th in NFL) Breece Hall +6000 (32nd in NFL) Zach Wilson +25000 (47th in NFL) Jordan Whitehead +20000 (51st in NFL) Allen Lazard +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.