Gary Brightwell is set to hit the field on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET, when the New York Giants square off against the Dallas Cowboys in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Gary Brightwell Injury Status

Brightwell is currently listed as active.

Gary Brightwell 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats
31 CAR, 141 YDS (4.5 YPC), 1 TD 8 TAR, 5 REC, 39 YDS, 0 TD

Gary Brightwell Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 24.00 333 76
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 22.77 371 102
2023 ADP - 350 96

Gary Brightwell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs
Week 2 Panthers 1 14 0 0 0 0
Week 4 Bears 1 0 0 0 0 0
Week 5 @Packers 2 5 1 0 0 0
Week 12 @Cowboys 5 31 0 2 18 0
Week 14 Eagles 5 23 0 2 18 0
Week 16 @Vikings 1 -1 0 0 0 0
Week 17 Colts 5 9 0 0 0 0
Week 18 @Eagles 11 60 0 1 3 0
Divisional @Eagles 1 10 0 0 0 0

