Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Athletics.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .198 with five doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.

In 60.6% of his games this season (20 of 33), Stanton has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (12.1%) he recorded at least two.

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (21.2%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).

Stanton has had an RBI in 13 games this year (39.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 33 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .159 AVG .241 .221 OBP .302 .317 SLG .517 4 XBH 8 3 HR 4 8 RBI 11 18/4 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings