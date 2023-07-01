Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Athletics.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Cardinals Player Props
|Yankees vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .198 with five doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.
- In 60.6% of his games this season (20 of 33), Stanton has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (12.1%) he recorded at least two.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (21.2%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Stanton has had an RBI in 13 games this year (39.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 33 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.159
|AVG
|.241
|.221
|OBP
|.302
|.317
|SLG
|.517
|4
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|18/4
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday, June 19 against the Washington Nationals, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.95), 67th in WHIP (1.600), and 30th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.