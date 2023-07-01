As of December 31 the New York Giants' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York went 13-4-0 ATS last season.

The Giants and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

New York totaled 333.9 yards per game offensively last season (18th in NFL), and it gave up 358.2 yards per game (25th) on defense.

The Giants went 5-3-1 at home last season and 4-4 on the road.

New York had a 3-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5-1 record as underdogs.

The Giants won just once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC overall.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games last year.

In addition, Jones rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and accumulated 1,312 yards (82.0 per game).

Barkley also had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero TDs.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

In the passing game, Darius Slayton scored two TDs, catching 46 balls for 724 yards (45.3 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Okereke posted 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1600 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +900 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2000 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1800 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1600 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +3000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +5000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

