Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Athletics.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres is batting .248 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Torres has picked up a hit in 68.4% of his 79 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.8% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 19 games this season (24.1%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 36 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 34
.236 AVG .263
.326 OBP .320
.420 SLG .409
13 XBH 11
8 HR 4
20 RBI 12
27/21 K/BB 18/12
5 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 81 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Flaherty (4-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, June 19, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.95), 67th in WHIP (1.600), and 30th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.