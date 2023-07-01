Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harrison Bader -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has four doubles, two triples, six home runs and four walks while hitting .268.
- Bader has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 34 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.5% of them.
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (17.6%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 35.3% of his games this year, Bader has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (23.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (44.1%), including three multi-run games (8.8%).
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.216
|AVG
|.347
|.253
|OBP
|.360
|.392
|SLG
|.612
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|12
|10/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|4
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Flaherty (4-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, June 19 against the Washington Nationals, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.95 ERA ranks 61st, 1.600 WHIP ranks 67th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th.
