Harrison Bader -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has four doubles, two triples, six home runs and four walks while hitting .268.

Bader has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 34 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.5% of them.

He has hit a home run in six games this year (17.6%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

In 35.3% of his games this year, Bader has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (23.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year (44.1%), including three multi-run games (8.8%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .216 AVG .347 .253 OBP .360 .392 SLG .612 6 XBH 6 3 HR 3 10 RBI 12 10/3 K/BB 6/1 4 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings