Harrison Bader -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

  • Bader has four doubles, two triples, six home runs and four walks while hitting .268.
  • Bader has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 34 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.5% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in six games this year (17.6%), leaving the park in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 35.3% of his games this year, Bader has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (23.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 15 games this year (44.1%), including three multi-run games (8.8%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 13
.216 AVG .347
.253 OBP .360
.392 SLG .612
6 XBH 6
3 HR 3
10 RBI 12
10/3 K/BB 6/1
4 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Flaherty (4-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, June 19 against the Washington Nationals, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.95 ERA ranks 61st, 1.600 WHIP ranks 67th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th.
