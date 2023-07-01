Isaiah Hodgins is +25000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 112th-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

Isaiah Hodgins 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Isaiah Hodgins Insights

Hodgins had four touchdowns and 392 receiving yards (39.2 per game) last year.

The Giants, who were 15th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 50.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.0% of the time.

New York ranked 26th in pass offense (185.7 passing yards per game) and 14th in pass defense (214 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

All Giants Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Saquon Barkley +15000 (31st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Daniel Jones +8000 (22nd in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Kayvon Thibodeaux +5000 (18th in NFL) Darren Waller +12500 (50th in NFL) Leonard Williams +20000 (51st in NFL) Azeez Ojulari +25000 (71st in NFL) Isaiah Hodgins +25000 (112th in NFL)

