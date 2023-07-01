Isaiah Simmons is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the New York Giants kick off their season in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET.

Isaiah Simmons Injury Status

Simmons is currently listed as active.

Isaiah Simmons 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 99 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 4.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Isaiah Simmons 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 Rams 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 5 Eagles 0.0 0.0 13 0 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 2 0 2 Week 7 Saints 0.0 0.0 5 1 1 Week 8 @Vikings 1.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 9 Seahawks 1.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 10 @Rams 0.0 1.0 7 0 1 Week 11 49ers 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 12 Chargers 1.0 1.0 8 0 1 Week 14 Patriots 0.0 0.0 6 1 1 Week 15 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 16 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 11 0 1 Week 17 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 18 @49ers 1.0 1.0 9 0 0

