Jamien Sherwood is set to take the gridiron on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET, when the New York Jets clash with the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Jamien Sherwood Injury Status

Sherwood is currently not on the injured list.

Jamien Sherwood 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 12 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Jets Players

Jamien Sherwood 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 4 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 Bills 0.5 0.0 4 0 0 Week 16 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

