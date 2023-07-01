Jordan Whitehead: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Jordan Whitehead is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the New York Jets kick off their season in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET.
Jordan Whitehead Injury Status
Whitehead is currently not listed as injured.
Is Whitehead your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Jordan Whitehead NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Jordan Whitehead 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|89 Tackles (4 for loss), 0 Sacks, 2 INT, 8 Pass Def.
Rep Whitehead and the New York Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jordan Whitehead 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Ravens
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 2
|@Browns
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bengals
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 4
|@Steelers
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Week 5
|Dolphins
|0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Packers
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Patriots
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|Week 11
|@Patriots
|0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Bears
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Vikings
|0
|0
|11
|0
|1
|Week 14
|@Bills
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Lions
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Jaguars
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Seahawks
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Dolphins
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.