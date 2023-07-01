Jordan Whitehead is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the New York Jets kick off their season in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET.

Jordan Whitehead Injury Status

Whitehead is currently not listed as injured.

Jordan Whitehead 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 89 Tackles (4 for loss), 0 Sacks, 2 INT, 8 Pass Def.

Jordan Whitehead 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Ravens 0 0 5 0 1 Week 2 @Browns 0 0 7 0 0 Week 3 Bengals 0 0 5 0 1 Week 4 @Steelers 0 0 2 1 1 Week 5 Dolphins 0 1 7 0 0 Week 6 @Packers 0 0 7 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 0 0 4 0 1 Week 8 Patriots 0 0 5 0 0 Week 9 Bills 0 0 4 1 2 Week 11 @Patriots 0 2 6 0 0 Week 12 Bears 0 0 5 0 0 Week 13 @Vikings 0 0 11 0 1 Week 14 @Bills 0 1 4 0 0 Week 15 Lions 0 0 6 0 0 Week 16 Jaguars 0 0 4 0 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 0 0 3 0 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 0 0 4 0 1

