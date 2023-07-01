Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Donaldson -- 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Athletics.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Cardinals Player Props
|Yankees vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is batting .143 with a double, eight home runs and six walks.
- In nine of 24 games this year (37.5%), Donaldson has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 29.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 9.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Donaldson has an RBI in nine of 24 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|.089
|AVG
|.219
|.163
|OBP
|.250
|.289
|SLG
|.719
|3
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|5
|3
|RBI
|10
|15/4
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 81 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Flaherty (4-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Monday, June 19 against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.95 ERA ranks 61st, 1.600 WHIP ranks 67th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.