Josh Donaldson -- 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is batting .143 with a double, eight home runs and six walks.

In nine of 24 games this year (37.5%), Donaldson has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 29.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 9.4% of his trips to the plate.

Donaldson has an RBI in nine of 24 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 .089 AVG .219 .163 OBP .250 .289 SLG .719 3 XBH 6 3 HR 5 3 RBI 10 15/4 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings