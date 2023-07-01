Kayvon Thibodeaux's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys. Gametime is slated for 8:20 PM ET.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Injury Status

Thibodeaux is currently not listed as injured.

Kayvon Thibodeaux 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 49 Tackles (6 for loss), 4 Sacks, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Kayvon Thibodeaux 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 Cowboys 0 0 1 0 1 Week 4 Bears 0 0 4 0 0 Week 5 @Packers 0 0 3 0 2 Week 6 Ravens 1 0 3 0 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 0 0 3 0 0 Week 10 Texans 0 0 4 0 0 Week 11 Lions 0 0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 0 0 1 0 0 Week 13 Commanders 1 1 5 0 0 Week 15 @Commanders 1 3 12 0 0 Week 16 @Vikings 0 0 6 0 1 Week 17 Colts 1 2 5 0 1 Wild Card @Vikings 0 0 3 0 0 Divisional @Eagles 0 0 8 0 0

