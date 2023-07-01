The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is hitting .211 with seven doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
  • Higashioka has gotten a hit in 21 of 39 games this season (53.8%), with multiple hits on four occasions (10.3%).
  • He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Higashioka has an RBI in 15 of 39 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
  • He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (28.2%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 19
.207 AVG .215
.254 OBP .250
.431 SLG .262
7 XBH 3
3 HR 0
10 RBI 9
20/4 K/BB 18/3
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.55).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 81 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, June 19, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.95), 67th in WHIP (1.600), and 30th in K/9 (9).
