The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .211 with seven doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Higashioka has gotten a hit in 21 of 39 games this season (53.8%), with multiple hits on four occasions (10.3%).

He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Higashioka has an RBI in 15 of 39 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (28.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 19 .207 AVG .215 .254 OBP .250 .431 SLG .262 7 XBH 3 3 HR 0 10 RBI 9 20/4 K/BB 18/3 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings