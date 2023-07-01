Leonard Williams is +20000 to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 51st-best in the NFL, making him a long shot for the award.

Leonard Williams 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +20000 51st Bet $100 to win $20,000

Leonard Williams Insights

On defense Williams, who was on the field for 12 games, delivered 45 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and 2.5 sacks.

The Giants totaled 185.7 passing yards per game on offense last season (26th in the NFL), and they ranked 14th on defense with 214 passing yards allowed per game.

On offense, New York was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by totaling 148.2 rushing yards per game. It ranked 27th on defense (144.2 rushing yards allowed per game).

All Giants Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Saquon Barkley +15000 (31st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Daniel Jones +8000 (22nd in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Kayvon Thibodeaux +5000 (18th in NFL) Darren Waller +12500 (50th in NFL) Leonard Williams +20000 (51st in NFL) Azeez Ojulari +25000 (71st in NFL) Isaiah Hodgins +25000 (112th in NFL)

