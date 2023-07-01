At +20000, Mac Jones is a long shot to take home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 75th-best in the NFL. Additionally, he has other props you can wager on, too. Below, we highlight all of his available odds for the 2023 campaign.

Mac Jones 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +6600 21st Bet $100 to win $6,600 Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Mac Jones Insights

Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws (288-for-442), with 14 TDs and 11 INTs last year.

Jones also helped with his legs, tallying one touchdown and 7.3 rushing yards per game.

The Patriots ran 56.0% passing plays and 44.0% running plays last season. They were 17th in the league in scoring.

New England compiled 208 passing yards per game on offense last season (20th in the NFL), and it ranked 16th on defense with 216.5 passing yards allowed per game.

All Patriots Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Mac Jones +6600 (21st in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Matthew Judon +5000 (18th in NFL) Bailey Zappe +15000 (31st in NFL) Rhamondre Stevenson +8000 (37th in NFL) Jack Jones +15000 (45th in NFL) Deatrich Wise +25000 (71st in NFL) JuJu Smith-Schuster +20000 (75th in NFL) DeVante Parker +25000 (112th in NFL) Hunter Henry +25000 (112th in NFL)

