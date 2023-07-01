Mecole Hardman is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New York Jets kick off their season in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET.

Mecole Hardman Injury Status

Hardman is currently listed as active.

Mecole Hardman 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 34 TAR, 25 REC, 297 YDS, 4 TD 4 CAR, 31 YDS (7.8 YPC), 2 TD

Mecole Hardman Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 68.80 193 65 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 78.60 201 74 2023 ADP - 261 90

Mecole Hardman 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 6 3 16 1 Week 2 Chargers 4 3 49 0 Week 3 @Colts 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 1 1 4 0 Week 5 Raiders 5 4 73 0 Week 6 Bills 4 3 42 1 Week 7 @49ers 4 4 32 1 Week 9 Titans 9 6 79 1 Championship Game Bengals 3 2 10 0

