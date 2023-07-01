Micah McFadden is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET, when the New York Giants match up with the Dallas Cowboys in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Micah McFadden Injury Status

McFadden is currently listed as active.

Micah McFadden 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
58 Tackles (6.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Micah McFadden 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 2 Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 3 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 4 Bears 0.0 0.0 4 0 0
Week 5 @Packers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 8 @Seahawks 1.0 1.0 4 0 0
Week 10 Texans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0
Week 11 Lions 0.0 0.0 5 0 0
Week 12 @Cowboys 0.0 2.0 3 0 0
Week 13 Commanders 0.0 0.0 9 0 0
Week 14 Eagles 0.0 1.0 5 0 0
Week 15 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 16 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 8 0 0
Week 17 Colts 0.0 0.0 4 0 0
Week 18 @Eagles 1.0 2.0 7 0 0

