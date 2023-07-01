The 2023 campaign kicks off for Michael Carter when the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills come together at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Michael Carter Injury Status

Carter is currently listed as active.

Michael Carter 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 114 CAR, 402 YDS (3.5 YPC), 3 TD 54 TAR, 41 REC, 288 YDS, 0 TD

Michael Carter Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 85.00 167 41 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 35.48 309 85 2023 ADP - 265 71

Other Jets Players

Michael Carter 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Ravens 10 60 0 7 40 0 Week 2 @Browns 7 23 0 5 27 0 Week 3 Bengals 11 39 0 1 7 0 Week 4 @Steelers 9 15 0 2 14 0 Week 5 Dolphins 10 21 2 2 12 0 Week 6 @Packers 6 41 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Broncos 13 29 0 2 45 0 Week 8 Patriots 7 26 0 4 35 0 Week 9 Bills 12 76 1 1 10 0 Week 11 @Patriots 8 19 0 1 -2 0 Week 12 Bears 6 21 0 2 15 0 Week 14 @Bills 5 5 0 3 15 0 Week 15 Lions 4 15 0 1 16 0 Week 16 Jaguars 2 6 0 5 44 0 Week 17 @Seahawks 1 2 0 2 3 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 3 4 0 2 1 0

