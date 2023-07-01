The 2023 campaign kicks off for Mike Gesicki when the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Mike Gesicki Injury Status

Gesicki is currently not on the injured list.

Is Gesicki your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Mike Gesicki 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 52 TAR, 32 REC, 362 YDS, 5 TD

Rep Gesicki and the New England Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mike Gesicki Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 66.20 199 20 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 60.94 240 31 2023 ADP - 194 24

Other Patriots Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mike Gesicki 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 1 1 1 0 Week 2 @Ravens 4 4 41 1 Week 3 Bills 1 1 6 0 Week 4 @Bengals 4 2 23 0 Week 5 @Jets 2 1 30 0 Week 6 Vikings 7 6 69 2 Week 7 Steelers 7 3 27 0 Week 8 @Lions 4 3 38 1 Week 9 @Bears 2 1 3 0 Week 10 Browns 3 2 31 0 Week 12 Texans 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 2 0 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 1 1 5 0 Week 16 Packers 2 1 24 0 Week 17 @Patriots 4 2 18 1 Week 18 Jets 6 4 46 0 Wild Card @Bills 6 2 15 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.