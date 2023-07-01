Parris Campbell: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Parris Campbell's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys. Gametime is slated for 8:20 PM ET.
Parris Campbell Injury Status
Campbell is currently not on the injury report.
Parris Campbell 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|91 TAR, 63 REC, 623 YDS, 3 TD
Parris Campbell Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|86.10
|162
|51
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|63.10
|231
|87
|2023 ADP
|-
|225
|76
Parris Campbell 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Texans
|4
|3
|37
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|2
|2
|10
|0
|Week 4
|Titans
|4
|4
|43
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|3
|2
|22
|0
|Week 6
|Jaguars
|11
|7
|57
|1
|Week 7
|@Titans
|12
|10
|70
|1
|Week 8
|Commanders
|2
|2
|43
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|5
|2
|15
|0
|Week 10
|@Raiders
|9
|7
|76
|1
|Week 11
|Eagles
|6
|5
|67
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|3
|2
|14
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|5
|4
|43
|0
|Week 15
|@Vikings
|3
|2
|13
|0
|Week 16
|Chargers
|5
|2
|19
|0
|Week 17
|@Giants
|6
|3
|52
|0
|Week 18
|Texans
|9
|6
|42
|0
