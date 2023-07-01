Parris Campbell's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys. Gametime is slated for 8:20 PM ET.

Parris Campbell Injury Status

Campbell is currently not on the injury report.

Parris Campbell 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 91 TAR, 63 REC, 623 YDS, 3 TD

Parris Campbell Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 86.10 162 51 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 63.10 231 87 2023 ADP - 225 76

Other Giants Players

Parris Campbell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Texans 4 3 37 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Chiefs 2 2 10 0 Week 4 Titans 4 4 43 0 Week 5 @Broncos 3 2 22 0 Week 6 Jaguars 11 7 57 1 Week 7 @Titans 12 10 70 1 Week 8 Commanders 2 2 43 0 Week 9 @Patriots 5 2 15 0 Week 10 @Raiders 9 7 76 1 Week 11 Eagles 6 5 67 0 Week 12 Steelers 3 2 14 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 5 4 43 0 Week 15 @Vikings 3 2 13 0 Week 16 Chargers 5 2 19 0 Week 17 @Giants 6 3 52 0 Week 18 Texans 9 6 42 0

