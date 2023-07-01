Quinnen Williams is set to hit the gridiron on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET, when the New York Jets square off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Quinnen Williams Injury Status

Williams is currently not listed as injured.

Is Williams your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Quinnen Williams NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Quinnen Williams 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 55 Tackles (12 for loss), 12 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Rep Williams and the New York Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Quinnen Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Ravens 0 0 0 0 1 Week 2 @Browns 0.5 0 4 0 0 Week 3 Bengals 1 1 4 0 0 Week 4 @Steelers 1 1 6 0 0 Week 5 Dolphins 0.5 0 3 0 0 Week 6 @Packers 2 2 5 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 0 0 4 0 1 Week 8 Patriots 1 1 5 0 0 Week 9 Bills 1 1 2 0 0 Week 11 @Patriots 1 1 5 0 0 Week 12 Bears 0 0 1 0 0 Week 13 @Vikings 1 3 5 0 1 Week 14 @Bills 2 2 3 0 0 Week 16 Jaguars 1 0 2 0 1 Week 17 @Seahawks 0 0 2 0 0 Week 18 @Dolphins 0 0 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.