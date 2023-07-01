Quinton Jefferson is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New York Jets kick off their season in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET.

Quinton Jefferson Injury Status

Jefferson is currently not on the injury report.

Quinton Jefferson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 29 Tackles (6.0 for loss), 5.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Quinton Jefferson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 1.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 7 @Chargers 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 @Rams 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 14 Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 49ers 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 17 Jets 1.5 2.0 4 0 0 Week 18 Rams 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Wild Card @49ers 0.0 1.0 1 0 0

