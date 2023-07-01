Randall Cobb: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Randall Cobb and the New York Jets opening the year with a contest against the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.
Randall Cobb Injury Status
Cobb is currently not on the injury report.
Randall Cobb 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|50 TAR, 34 REC, 417 YDS, 1 TD
Randall Cobb Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|47.70
|248
|92
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|38.48
|294
|117
|2023 ADP
|-
|743
|242
Other Jets Players
Randall Cobb 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|3
|2
|14
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|3
|3
|37
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|2
|2
|57
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|4
|3
|42
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|13
|7
|99
|0
|Week 6
|Jets
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|6
|6
|73
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|4
|2
|19
|1
|Week 13
|@Bears
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|4
|3
|32
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 17
|Vikings
|2
|2
|20
|0
|Week 18
|Lions
|2
|2
|11
|0
