The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Randall Cobb and the New York Jets opening the year with a contest against the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Randall Cobb Injury Status

Cobb is currently not on the injury report.

Is Cobb your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Randall Cobb 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 50 TAR, 34 REC, 417 YDS, 1 TD

Rep Cobb and the New York Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Randall Cobb Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 47.70 248 92 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 38.48 294 117 2023 ADP - 743 242

Other Jets Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Randall Cobb 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 14 0 Week 2 Bears 3 3 37 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 2 2 57 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 3 42 0 Week 5 Giants 13 7 99 0 Week 6 Jets 1 1 8 0 Week 11 Titans 6 6 73 0 Week 12 @Eagles 4 2 19 1 Week 13 @Bears 4 0 0 0 Week 15 Rams 4 3 32 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 1 5 0 Week 17 Vikings 2 2 20 0 Week 18 Lions 2 2 11 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.