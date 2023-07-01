Saturday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (45-38) versus the Boston Red Sox (41-42) at Rogers Centre has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Blue Jays. Game time is at 3:07 PM ET on July 1.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Yusei Kikuchi (7-2, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Kutter Crawford (2-4, 3.83 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Boston and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those games.

Boston has a win-loss record of 3-3 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is No. 8 in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (402 total runs).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

