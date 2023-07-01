How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 1
Kutter Crawford takes the mound for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Rogers Centre against George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 87 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.
- Boston ranks eighth in the majors with a .421 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks eighth among MLB teams.
- Boston has scored 402 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Red Sox rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.
- Boston strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- Boston has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.
- The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.289 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Crawford (2-4) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- None of Crawford's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Crawford will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/25/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-1
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Tanner Banks
|6/27/2023
|Marlins
|L 10-1
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/28/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Home
|Kaleb Ort
|Braxton Garrett
|6/29/2023
|Marlins
|L 2-0
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-0
|Away
|James Paxton
|José Berríos
|7/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Kevin Gausman
|7/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|Dane Dunning
|7/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jon Gray
|7/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|James Kaprielian
